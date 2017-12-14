Gorham’s Cave platform offers insight into Neanderthal heritage

The viewing platform with interpretation panels at the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site was officially opened yesterday at Europa Advance Road.

This is the latest tourist product on the Rock “a brand new interpretation centre and attraction for tourists and residents alike” welcomed by Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes who officially opened the platform housed on two levels over looking Gorham’s Cave and its complex of caves.

The viewing platform offers unique views of the entire World Heritage Site all the way to the highest point of the Rock at O’Hara’s Battery – 426 metres above sea level – and including Mediterranean Steps.

It was just over a year ago, on the announcement of the successful bid for UNESCO World Heritage Status, that the viewing platform was established for the site.

It opens for the first time to the public today with a series of interpretation panels which tell not just the story of Gorham’s but of the area as a whole.

