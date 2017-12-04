Gibraltar’s Mayor pays tribute to local branch of Cancer Research UK

Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez paid tribute to the work of the Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research UK on the 50th anniversary in Gibraltar last Friday.

Mrs Aldorino Lopez said the Gibraltarian community which was known for its charitable nature and it was without a doubt that the community had always supported this charity.

“Unfortunately, many in our community have been touched by this disease in some shape or form and therefore making it very close to our hearts.”

The Gibraltar Branch, she said, had made a fantastic job in uniting and bringing the community together to help and support those in need.

Advertisement

In the presence of the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Governor’s wife Lorraine Davis, Bishop Carmel Zammit, Ministers and other local dignitaries, she paid tribute to Myra Zayas who stepped down as chairperson after eight years, and 33 year overall, and to Henry Smart who had also held the post of chairman for 12 years.

In thanking committee members and all those who had supported the charity she added: “Thank you for all your hard work and for your time in bringing this charity to where it is today.”

She also welcomed new chairperson Giovi Viñales.

Advertisement