Gibraltar’s first female judge appointed Bencher of the Middle Temple

Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge Prescott has been appointed a Master of the Bench of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple.

Mrs Justice Ramagge Prescott, who is the first woman to have been appointed a Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, also now becomes the first Gibraltarian woman to have been made a Bencher of Middle Temple.

The Middle Temple is one of the four Inns of Court which have the exclusive right to call law students to the Bar.

The Inn is responsible for education and training of advocates.

Middle Temple membership comprises students and Barristers.

Members of the Inn’s governing body (Parliament) are known as Masters of the Bench, and their Chairman is known as Master Treasurer.

The current Master Treasurer of the Middle Temple is Lord Dyson, who called Mrs Justice Ramagge Prescott to the Bench.

Last May Lord Dyson headed a delegation to Gibraltar from Middle Temple.

Mrs Justice Ramagge Prescott’s Call ceremony took place on November 28 at Middle Temple Hall and was followed by a dinner after which the newly-appointed Master Ramagge Prescott gave a short address to her fellow Benchers and guests.

