Gibraltar tests response to terror attack

Gibraltar’s ability to respond to a horrific terrorist attack was put to the test yesterday during a multi-agency exercise designed to challenge security and emergency personnel with realistic role-playing scenarios.

The exercise unfolded in various locations around the Rock and required personnel to respond to different situations ranging from a mock ramming and marauding attack on the Eastern beach promenade, to a shootout with terrorists in the Buffadero ranges.

The scenes mirrored that of recent actual attacks in other countries.

On Eastern beach, participants were faced with gory scenes of dead and injured pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle whose occupants had then gone on a stabbing rampage.

As the roleplay unfolded, the suspects escaped and officers were deployed to the area of Eastern Beach in search of the men, with first responders at the scene aiding the injured.

For hours after that, officers had to search for the terrorists and prepare for further attacks in sensitive locations around the Rock.

As the exercise came to a close several hours later, the men were finally located at Buffadero Camp and killed by armed police officers.

Gilbert Licudi, the Minister for Civil Contingencies who was part of the Gold Command team overseeing the exercise from the bunker at No.6 Convent Place, said Exercise Assure – to give it its full name – had yielded a “positive outcome and important learning points”.

