Gibraltar at Med bunker conference

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the sixth Mediterranean Bunker Fuel conference in Athens.

This conference brought together over 150 of the region’s leading bunker fuel suppliers, traders, brokers, refiners, ship operators, owners, and other marine fuel industry organizations to discuss the changing landscape of the Mediterranean heading towards 2020.

John Ghio, the acting Deputy Captain of the Port, took part in one of the key panel discussions with other regional representatives focusing on topics such as flag state fuel verification programmes, storage developments, sulphur waste management and how development plans were progressing in different ports in the Mediterranean.

Manuel Tirado, acting CEO and Captain of the Port, said he was delighted that Mr Ghio had been asked to take part in such a high profile event, representing the Port of Gibraltar – this underlined Gibraltar Port’s status as one of the key hubs in the European / global bunkering industry and provided an excellent platform to continue raising the Port of Gibraltar’s profile.

Mr Tirado also attended the conference and took the opportunity to visit the head offices of two of the Port’s main bunker operators in Athens to discuss current and future development opportunities in the Port.

