Gib issues a set of WWF Bat stamps

The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau has released a set of four stamps in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund, the Gib-Bats team and the Gibraltar Museum.

The set features four protected bat species found in Gibraltar and the illustrations depicted on the stamps have been specifically commissioned to a well know wildlife artist Jonathan Pointer.

The featured Bat species are the Greater Noctule Bat (Nyctalus lasiopterus) one of Europe’s largest and rarest bat, the Isabelline Serotine Bat (Eptesicus isabellinus) – first recorded in Gibraltar in 2013, the Schreiber’s Bent-winged Bat (Miniopterus schreibersii) – a cave-dwelling species long established in Gibraltar with 50,000-year-old fossils having been discovered in the archaeological deposits of Gorham’s Cave and the European Free-tailed Bat (Tadarida teniotis) – Europe’s second largest bat.

The involvement of the Gib-Bats team and the Gibraltar Museum in this project, said a spokesperson for the Bureau, had been instrumental in making the stamp issue a reality.

