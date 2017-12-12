GFSC flags post-Brexit regulatory challenges in annual report

With the uncertainties of Brexit as much a factor in the decision-making processes of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as they are to the economic sectors it regulates, cooperation with counterparts in the EU and elsewhere is an increasingly vital factor in shaping Gibraltar’s future.

That is the main thrust of both Dr Johnathan Spencer, the Commission’s chairman, and its CEO Samantha Barrass, in forecasts contained in the GFSC’s annual report for 2017, which was released last night.

“We are still no clearer on what the UK’s, and as a result Gibraltar’s, exit from the EU will in fact entail and look like, though British Ministers have given general assurances that Gibraltar will continue to have similar access to the UK market as now,” Dr Spencer writes in his chairman’s report.

