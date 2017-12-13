GCC reviews security ahead of festive season

The Gibraltar Contingency Council yesterday briefed Gibraltar’s community leaders ongoing security efforts ahead of forthcoming multi-faith events during the festive season.

The briefing followed a meeting of the GCC co-chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and the deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who reviewed current risk assessments.

In common with many other countries across Europe, the threat level for Gibraltar remains at ‘substantial, the third level in a five-step grading that means an attack remains a strong possibility.

“There is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar or any of the forthcoming events,” the GCC stressed.

“The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the public safe by modifying their operational posture in light of the high-profile public events over the coming seasonal events.”

“Accordingly, the public can expect to see a dynamic uniformed police presence to assure the security of these forthcoming public events.”

“As ever, the public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

