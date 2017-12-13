GBC open day brings Christmas cheer to Main Street

Once again the annual GBC Open Day brought the Gibraltar community together as Radio Gibraltar set up home at the Piazza throughout the day.

Presenters, staff and volunteers played dedications for donations with live performances from Guy Valarino, Jonathan and Layla Rose, Surianne and Christian Celecia.

Many in the community joined in and helped to raise further funds. The picture shows the MOD Water Section and Father Christmas volunteers who pulled their sleigh up and down Main Street asking for donations.

As the show on Radio came to a close at 7pm they had raised £42,150.

The show then moved to GBC Television with a live show from the John Mackintosh Hall.

Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

