Fresh plans filed for Risso Bakery site

An outline planning application for 50 serviced apartments at 29-37 Engineer Lane – better known as the site of the Risso Bakery – has been filed with the Town Planners.

The development, called ‘The Suites’, has seven floors, although some it includes higher sections set back from the facade. It starts at the basement level, has a ground floor, first to seventh floor and a roof terrace which has a lower and upper area.

The basement will have a gym/workout area, changing facilities, a business centre, luggage storage area, a cafeteria and staff area and administration offices.

The ground floor will have a commercial unit, an entrance area, a cafeteria and toilets.

Outside to the left of the development will be four car parking spaces one of which will be a disabled bay, the outside will also have a seating area.

Drivers will be able to do a three point turn in the area and access to the existing car park will be retained.

The first, second, third and fourth floor will have eight serviced apartments on each level, giving it a total of 32 apartments.

Seven of these apartments will be studios and one a one bedroomed unit, all will have bathrooms and kitchenettes. Each apartment will have a balcony area.

The fifth floor will have eight serviced apartment seven of these apartment will be studios and one a one bedroomed unit. None will have balconies.

The sixth floor will have five studio apartments, four of which will have private terraces, and the floor will also have a larger shared terrace area. This level will be set back from Engineer’s Lane.

The seventh floor will have five studio apartments and no terrace areas. This level sits over the same footprint of the sixth floor, less the terrace areas.

The roof and upper areas will have a pool, sunbathing area, a salon, seating area and a breakfast bar.

