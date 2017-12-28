Fleur Hassan-Nahoum appointed deputy Mayor of Jerusalem

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the daughter of Sir Joshua Hassan, has been appointed deputy Mayor of Jerusalem.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday congratulated her on Twitter, highlighting that her appointment was “a living demonstration of the strong links between Gibraltar and Israel”.

“The whole of #Gibraltar will join me in congratulating #Gibraltarian @FleurHassanN on her appointment as Deputy Mayor of #Jerusalem,” he tweeted.

“She does us all very #Proud indeed.”

Advertisement

A trained lawyer, Mrs Hassan-Nahoum – whose sister Marlene is an independent MP in the Gibraltar Parliament – practiced in London before becoming the Campaign Director of World Jewish Relief.

She is the founder and CEO of an international strategic communications firm called Message Experts.

For six years she was also a member of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee both in resource development and developing international resources.

She joined Yerushalmim in 2013 and was inducted into the Jerusalem city council last year in May. She is an advocate of immigrant and women’s rights.

To her will wishers on Twitter yesterday Mrs Hassan-Nahoum said: “Thanks so much! Will work hard for the good of Jerusalem our eternal capital.”

Last month, she was ranked No.9 by the UK-based newspaper Jewish News in its Aliyah 100 List, a ranking of flag bearers who shape the state of Israel and made a significant contribution.

“Hassan-Nahoum is part of an intriguing and exciting turn towards the inclusion of religious women in Israeli politics,” the Jewish News wrote of the Israeli politician born in Gibraltar.

“The self-professed advocate for Orthodox feminists stood for Jerusalem’s city council in 2013, representing ‘Jerusalemites’, a new party aiming to fight for a pluralist city that looks after all of its communities.”

“Born into a political family – her father, Sir Joshua Hassan, was Gibraltar’s most influential politician during her youth – she chose to focus on a different set of challenges, and is renowned for her humility and eagerness to relate on a personal level to everyone she meets.”

According to the newspaper, she could launch a bid for the Jerusalem mayoralty next year, though “…for now she is gaining valuable experience in the capital’s municipal legislature.”

Advertisement