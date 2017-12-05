First two LNG tanks installed at North Mole power station

The first two of five liquefied natural gas [LNG] storage tanks are now on site within the new power plant on North Mole, with three more to arrive in the coming weeks.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo visited the site yesterday for a tour hosted by Bouygues, the company behind the construction of the project.

The Gibraltar Government expects that the remaining three tanks will be installed within the first quarter of next year and shortly afterwards testing will start.

The aim is to have all tanks installed and testing completed within the second quarter of next year.

Mr Picardo said he was “very happy” with what he had seen and the progress to date.

