Family affair as Finlaysons launch new book

The official launch of the book ‘The Lost World: Secrets of a World Heritage Site’ took place this week at the Gibraltar Museum.

The book was first presented jointly by its authors – Clive, Geraldine and Stewart Finlayson – at the Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival last month. This is the first joint book project by the Finlayson family, Clive and Geraldine and their son Stewart.

The book has been in the making for the past 15 years – a lavishly illustrated coffee table book – with a spectacular selection of wildlife photographs taken by the authors themselves and which describe why the Gorham’s Cave Complex now a UNESCO World Heritage Site is so important.

In many respected the book also brings to life the values both past and present of this site.

Advertisement

All three have contributed photographs and parts of the story from the excavations, artefacts and fossils found in the site to stunning landscapes and photographs of the animals and plants that live here today and lived here in the past and combining Gibraltar’s heritage and wildlife.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement