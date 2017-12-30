Dr Kumar awarded MBE for services to GHA

The Director of Public Health, Dr Vijay Kumar, has been appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The announcement was made last night as the New Year’s Honours List was made public.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, has awarded the Gibraltar Award to Stanley Paul Riley for services to Music in Gibraltar and James Charles Posso for services to the Gibraltar Government’s Audit Office.

Lt Gen Davis said: “I have no doubt that the People of Gibraltar will share my immense delight and pride that four so richly deserving Gibraltarians have received awards in the Queen’s New Year

Honours List.”

“Their truly exceptional contributions to Gibraltar, over many years, have made a vital and enduring difference to the well-being and progression of their Homeland and its People.”

“I offer them all my heartfelt and warmest congratulations,” he added.

In a statement the Gibraltar Government expressed its warmest congratulations to Dr Kumar as it also congratulated Mr Riley and Mr Posso on being awarded the Gibraltar Award.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “The Government sincerely congratulates all those who have been honoured both for the recognition bestowed on them as well as for the achievements that have

led to them.”

“All are richly deserved awards which reflect the hard work that makes Gibraltar what it is today in

each of their respective fields of achievement.

