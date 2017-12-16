Donation by the Prostate Cancer Support Group sees purchase of new equipment for the Urology Department

The Gibraltar Health Authority has recently purchased new equipment for the Urology Department at St Bernard’s Hospital, following a donation from the Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The Nexam Pro Professional Urodynamic System is equipped with state of the art technology, which achieves high quality investigations, a complete diagnosis of pelvic floor dysfunctions and provides biofeedback to clinicians.

The equipment was delivered to the GHA in August 2017 and was acquired with a charitable donation from the Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Specialist training for the medical profession by the suppliers was completed at the end of November 2017.

Advertisement

According to the staff at the Urology Clinic, the equipment allows for earlier diagnosis and subsequent treatment of Prostate Cancer.

Tamas Takacs, Urologist Associate Specialist, said: “The new urodynamic equipment is designed to investigate not only the pathological conditions of men’s lower urinary tract syndrome, but the most complex cases of male and female incontinence also, something that has never been available in Gibraltar.”

“It creates the opportunity to perform the full investigation process for our patients locally, for any micturition problems. Moreover, with a new software, a modern and non-invasive treatment option, (biofeedback training), will be feasible. It helps to avoid inconvenient travelling for investigations and treatment to a large group of patients, who face a really challenging situation when they need to travel.”

For his part, the GHA’s Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, personally thanked the Gibraltar Prostate Cancer Support Group, for the charity’s tireless work in pursuit of improved quality of care for the patients they represent.

Dr Cassaglia said: “This is an excellent example of working together with patient advocacy groups to improve GHA services and aim for the highest achievable clinical standards in Gibraltar.”

John Diaz, Chairperson of the Prostate Cancer Support Group said: “Ours is a local Charity whose sole purpose is to increase awareness, provide information, support and assistance to those suffering from prostate cancer and other prostate related diseases.”

“We are delighted to continue to work in partnership with the GHA to ensure that local patients receive the highest possible standard of care and treatment.”

“The donation of this equipment will further enhance the service already being provided at the Prostate Clinic; a Clinic, which our Charity was instrumental in setting up.”

“The donation of this equipment is but another step in achieving our goal of excellence in this specialist area. All this has been made possible by the generous donations of the local community and sponsors, to whom we are extremely grateful.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, said he was truly pleased at the repatriation of yet another medical service to Gibraltar.

Mr Costa added: “This new equipment will allow the local team to repatriate certain urology tests and therapy to St Bernard’s Hospital and allow us to treat our patients at home.”

“The GHA is constantly looking at ways in which to improve healthcare services to our community in the most efficient, medically advanced manner possible and to provide the best value for money to the taxpayer.”

“With the purchase of this comprehensive urodynamic system, which uses the latest technology, I am pleased that the GHA is taking yet another step in the right direction.”

Advertisement