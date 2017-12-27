Cross Frontier Group reviews Brexit issues as 2017 ends

Gibraltar must not be excluded from any aspect of the Brexit negotiations, the Cross-Frontier Group said after its last meeting in 2017.

The Cross-Frontier Group held its final meeting of 2017 where matters pertaining to the latest developments in relation to Brexit were discussed.

The recent meeting held between the institutional authorities of the Campo de Gibraltar and the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs has been viewed positively by the Cross-Frontier Group.

The group also considers it a priority for Gibraltar to be part of any agreed ‘transitional period’.

Statements made by the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alfonso Dastis, following the meeting with the Mayors of the ‘Campo de Gibraltar’ as well as the President of the ‘Mancomunidad de Municipios’ have been seen in a positive light by the Group.

Mr Dastis has highlighted his desire to take into account the specific needs of the area in respects to the implementation of Brexit.

“It’s critical to maintain a relationship that allows for the continued economic interchange of both societies because there would be a great difficulty for anyone to talk about ‘Workers’ Rights’ if we are unable to maintain the economic framework that underpins their livelihoods,” said Cross-Frontier President Manolo Triano.

The Cross-Frontier Group has emphasised that Gibraltar must form part of any transitional agreement reached between the UK and EU, on account that this crucial buffer period will be used to delineate the particulars of a post-Brexit reality.

To this extent, the group calls on all Governments to reflect on this.

In these respects, the Cross-Frontier Group has opted to request a meeting with the President of the ‘Mancomunidad de Municipios’, Mr Luis Angel Fernandez, following the developments of the Memorandum of Understanding between both entities, in order to address some of its concerns.

The Cross-Frontier Group will also explore the possibility to resume contact with British Parliamentary representatives as from January 2018.

