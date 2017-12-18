Cortes concerned over loss of green areas

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, expressed concern about the loss of green areas as a result of the Government’s recently announced plans for ex-Ministry of Defence housing at Europa Point.

“I am concerned about the loss of green area in that area and I think my colleagues [other Government ministers] know that so we have to come up with a plan that is going to be acceptable,” Dr Cortes said during Friday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

The Town Planner, Paul Origo, underscored the need to have a development plan and said: “I feel from a town planning perspective we should look at the overall plan of Europa Point given the amount of developments that is happening so we can objectively look at the sites.”

“The Special Olympics sports facility, just opposite the university, there is outline possibly submission for residential accommodation for the university which we have reservations on in terms of character,” he said.

“If you permit me I will present the overall plan for what is potentially to be contemplated and we can take objective decisions on that,” he added.

With regards to the proposed development of 17 townhouses, car parking and recreational area Kevin De Los Santos, from Land Property Services, advised the DPC that outline planning application will be submitted after the New Year.

Friday’s meeting represented the final DPC meeting of 2017 and saw developments for the ex Toc H site, 18-24 Town Range, ex-King George V hospital and Bishop Healy Home and Castle Road/Fraser Ramp granted outline planning permission.

