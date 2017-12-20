Community has ‘active role’ to play in security, Yome says

Gibraltar’s community must play an “active role” in making the Rock as safe as possible from crime and terrorism, Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome told guests at a Christmas reception yesterday.

Standing alongside the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, acting Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and his successor as Commissioner, Superintendent Ian McGrail, Mr Yome praised the men and women of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Gibraltar “is not immune” from the global threat of terrorism, he said, highlighting the RGP’s latest security initiative, Project Servator, which has supported by the Gibraltar Contingency Council.

“We have to make Gibraltar as a safe and as strong as possible to deter anybody who might think they’re going something in this community,” Mr Yome said.

“It’s important that now, through Project Servator, the community take an active role in making that deterrence and making those people think twice about coming to Gibraltar.”

Project Servator sees the deployment of both highly visible and covert police officers and staff, alongside other resources including dogs, firearms and CCTV cameras in the city centre, other hotspots and at large events.

This initiative will enhance the RGP’s existing crime prevention and public safety tactics by adding “highly unpredictable and intelligence-led” deployment of officers.

The scheme was welcomed yesterday by the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, which had earlier this year called for a “much more visible” police presence on Main Street.

“We are delighted with the launch of Project Servator which will undoubtedly result in an even safer Gibraltar for the benefit of both residents and tourists alike,” said Chamber president Christian Hernandez.

“We would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to Commissioner of Police (Designate) Ian McGrail on his well-deserved appointment and look forward to working with him on Project Servator and other matters of common interest.”

