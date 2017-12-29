Cabinet Office holds back Gib file

A Downing Street file on British policy towards Gibraltar is among almost 200 files that are now due for release but which have been ‘retained’ by the Cabinet Office and will not be made public today.

The retained file covers a five year period from December 1986 to March 1992 during which two general elections in Gibraltar took place against the background of the controversial Anglo-Spanish ‘Brussels Agreement’.

In 1988 the GSLP won its first overall majority and substantially increased its share of the vote four years later.

Other papers withheld from this release include 38 files on ‘European policy’ and files relating to the Falkland Islands and the UK’s relations with the Vatican.

