Boxing Day dive for 12 year old diver as he tries out Christmas present

By Alice Mascarenhas and agencies

12 year old Ethan Balban was up early on Boxing Day keen to try out his cherished Christmas present. To his surprise on Christmas morning Santa had delivered some new diving equipment.

Excited at the thought the 12 year old tore away at the paper opening his main gift because he knew exactly what it was.

Looking at it he said: “When are we going diving?”.

“Can we go on the diving club’s traditional Boxing Day dive?” he asked.

His next question was “Can I take my Go Pro?”

But his mum Tyrene said: “No! I want you concentrating on your dive, not on taking pictures”.

So together with his father Nick Balban, Diving Officer of the Gibraltar Sub Aqua Club, and Steve Warren, who took the picture, he went on his second last dive of 2017 ready to try out the new gear.

He really enjoyed the dive. The visibility was very good.

He is now looking forward to doing the traditional New Year’s Eve dive.

Pic: Steve Warren

