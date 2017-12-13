Anonymous ‘cube’ champions animal rights

The Gibraltar branch of Anonymous for the Voiceless held the Rock’s first ‘Cube of Truth’ in Casemates last Saturday morning to raise awareness of how animals are bred and slaughtered for food.

Anonymous for the Voiceless is an animal rights organisation that specialises in street activism and has held over 1,600 demonstrations in over 251 cities around the globe.

The Cube of Truth had nine locals standing in the shape of a cube wearing the anonymous mask holding a laptop or iPad playing footage of animals in abattoirs and being transported.

Outside the circle were individuals called ‘outreachers’, who were unmasked and available to talk to any member of the public who had questions about the footage and the practices used in raising animals for food.

The people wearing the masks do not interact with the public.

One of the organisers of the event, Kimberley Dalli, told the Chronicle that it went better than she initially expected.

“No one actually said that they would take veganism seriously, but we did grab a lot of people’s attention and they are talking, so that is more than I thought would happen initially,” she said.

