Youth Service ‘referendum project’ recognised by Heritage Trust annual awards

50 years of the 1967 Referendum gave young people the chance to work on a project earlier this year which has been recognised in the Gibraltar Heritage Trust Awards2017. The Junior Heritage Award was presented to the Gibraltar Youth Service for their painting of Devil’s Gap Steps, sometimes referred to as ‘referendum steps’.

This is the first time the youth service has won such an award and was one of five awards on Wednesday evening at the annual awards dinner of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Three of the awards were presented to Government led projects.

The Heritage Awards have been presented annually by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust since 1993 and recognise outstanding sensitivity or contribution to Gibraltar’s heritage.

In announcing the awards, Chairman of the Trust, Ian Ballestrino, said the object of the awards is to recognise heritage conservation projects and developments and encourage the involvement of the community in achieving high standards of restoration of buildings, structures and monuments whilst promoting public recognition and awareness of Gibraltar’s heritage and history.

