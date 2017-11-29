Youngsters learn about life on the seashore

Year two pupils from St Bernard’s First School have been learning about Gibraltar’s local shore life in a project based learning (PBL) initiative with the Nautilus Project.

Lewis Stagnetto from the Nautilus Project visited the pupils at school and educated them about the creatures that live on our shores, before they took a field trip to Camp Bay to see these creatures in their natural habitat.

“These ‘entry events’ were the launch of a major project that required the children to ask questions, undertake research and explore solutions to problems they have identified,” a Government statement explained.

The work has spanned a wide range of subject areas including Science, Geography, English, Design Technology and Art.

The children took an environmental approach to the project, and highlighted the dangers posed to their chosen animals’ habitats by pollution. In addition, they developed their collaborative, creative, communication and critical thinking skills throughout the process.

The final stage of the PBL cycle is for the pupils to present their project to experts in the field.

Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes, Senior Environment Officer Stephen Warr and Chief Scientist Dr Liesel Torres were invited to an assembly to give feedback on the work.

Chris Gomila and Jackie Linares from the Department of Education, Amaia Fernandez and George Parody from ClimACT, and The Nautilus Project Team were also invited.

“The assembly revealed the fantastic learning journey the children and their teachers have been on, and illustrated the depth of knowledge that occurs when we create a culture of creativity and engagement through personalised learning,” said the Government statement.

Dr Cortes, added that “after decades fighting for the environment, to hear the clear message from these children about the need to protect our environment gives me hope for the future.”

“Congratulations to all these wonderful children, their inspirational teachers and of course the Nautilus Project. This is the kind of event that makes my job worthwhile. There’s a whole lot more to come.”

