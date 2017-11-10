Woman dies and man critical as police investigate stabbing incident

The husband of a woman who died from stab wounds on Wednesday night remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital yesterday, as detectives conducting a murder investigation continue to piece together how the violent incident unfolded in a flat in Gib V.

Both the man and the woman, named by police as 32-year old Carolina Elizabeth Lishman, were found in the flat with stab wounds on Wednesday after a neighbour raised the alarm.

Acting Detective Superintendent Wayne Tunbridge and acting Chief Inspector Roy Perez, the senior officers overseeing the investigation, reiterated that they are not currently looking for any other person in connection with the incident.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, the detectives told reporters that a post mortem examination is being arranged and is expected to take place next week.

Police opened a murder investigation on Wednesday evening after Ms Lishman died from stab wounds sustained during an incident at a flat in Apricot Court in Sir William Jackson Grove, an estate also known as Gib V.

In answer to questions from reporters, the detectives confirmed that the man and woman were husband and wife, although they refused to name him.

The officers also confirmed that “there are children” in the relationship, although they refused to state how many or whether any had been present at the time of the incident.

They further refused to reveal whether there had been any previous domestic incidents between the couple reported to police.

