Witness appeal as police investigate Waterport stabbing

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 44-year old local man was stabbed near the Bahia Bar on Waterport Road just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man was stabbed in the upper torso following an altercation between two men.

Police and emergency services responded to reports about the incident and the wounded man was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel from the Gibraltar Health Authority.

He was later taken to St Bernard’s Hospital, where he received emergency care at the Accident and Emergency Department and admitted for further medical treatment.

Yesterday he was stable in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The Royal Gibraltar Police launched a criminal investigation and appealed for witnesses.

Yesterday officers carried out a fingertip search of the area, including the flowerbeds around the Waterport fountain, in search of possible evidence.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who think they may have information regarding the incident, the lead up to it or those involved are asked to contact New Mole House on 200 72500.

