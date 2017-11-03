Video shows Guardia Civil seize Tarifa drugs haul

Spain’s Guardia Civil has released footage of the moment two men were arrested as they tried to ferry bales of cannabis resin across the Strait of Gibraltar.

The two were spotted south of Tarifa and tried to ditch the drugs overboard but were caught in the act.

The video records the scene as an armed Guardia Civil officer orders the men to stop and later boards the vessel.

A total of 24 bales of cannabis resin weighing 850 kilograms were seized in the operation.

The two men, both Spanish, were arrested and charged to appear in court.

