Varyl Begg residents angry over social club plans

Plans to move Varyl Begg social club to make way for schools have drawn opposition from residents.

The Gibraltar Government believes a new social club in Varyl Begg will “enhance the area for residents and their guests”, but vocal residents have taken to social media stating otherwise.

The location of the new social club is a patio area nestled in between three apartment blocks and recently fenced off to residents.

“It is being moved to provide a better facility for the estate and to make way for the new comprehensive schools,” the Government told the Chronicle.

Advertisement

“The design will enhance the area for residents and their guests,” it added.

Residents of the estate, some who have lived there for 40 years, have reacted to the sudden loss of their open area.

The lack of notice, coupled to the absence of details about the imminent change, has angered them. As a result, a petition has been drawn up to highlight residents’ concerns.

Some of those residents, however, have already taken to social media to vent their frustrations about the project.

“If it’s a social club for Varyl Begg residents and residents don’t agree, it should not go there. It should be stopped,” wrote one poster.

“Wrong location for a club. In the middle of three residential blocks. Somebody needs a head scan,” wrote another.

Concerns revolve around the loss of an open space, noise and the impact on neighbouring facilities.

“It is the only environmentally green space available that does not hold a children’s playing area and therefore you can consider it as the middle-aged upwards resting area,” wrote another resident on social media.

“As well as depriving people from a place to take the sun.”

“I would like to add that no real noise can be heard from the club at the moment, but, in a well in the centre of three blocks the sound will be magnified,” she added.

Advertisement