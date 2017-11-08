Two new fire fighters join Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service

Fire fighters Justin Grima and Ivan Massetti have successfully completed the firefighter foundation and development programme at the fire service college, in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

During the eight weeks of this mentally and physically demanding course the new entrants have been continuously assessed on all aspects of fire service activities.

These included practical and theoretical exams on basics core skills such as ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, as well as breathing apparatus and compartment fire behaviour training encompassing search and rescue procedures that included recognising the signs and symptoms of developing fire events such as flashover or backdraft and mitigating the effects of these.

Additionally, they have been trained in road traffic collisions that involve the release of persons trapped within a crashed vehicle and subsequently applying medical assistance with the completion of a first person on scene module.

They will now complete a two week diving course that will give these delegates the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding to perform sub surface diver rescue within their acquired qualification’s scope.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have wished its two new firefighters a safe and prosperous career with the organisation.

