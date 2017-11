The traditional switching on of the Christmas lights took place yesterday evening in the annual celebration ‘Christmas Festival of Lights’ as artificial snow filled the Piazza. The event organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services also saw a number of performances and this year the lights were switched on by Emma Treace Rosa from St Martin’s School, Father Christmas and Edcuation Minister Dr John Cortes, Also in the picture is Seamus Byrne from GCS. Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

Advertisement