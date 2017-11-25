Sacramento in CPA Westminster meetings

Government Minister Samantha Sacramento has met with representatives from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK and British Islands and Mediterranean Region in Westminster. Minister Sacramento was accompanied by Ministry Official Leyton Ryan.

The Gibraltar Parliament hosted the annual conference of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in May this year.

One of the outcomes of that conference was to look at strengthening the Parliaments of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region by updating the current strategy.

Ms Sacramento was asked to chair the working group appointed to achieve this and has subsequently met with the CPA Secretariat this morning to explore logistics of this, going forward.

“I have been the Gibraltar Parliament’s Head of Delegation for all CPA conferences for the past five years and as such have gained a good working knowledge of the organisation,” Ms Sacramento said.

“As such, I wanted to explore strengthening how we can get more out of the shared experience and best practices of the collective Parliaments that make up our region and, following our annual conference, I was officially appointed to do so.”

“The CPA provides an important network, which is all the more relevant to us now in the context of Brexit. I look forward to working with my parliamentary colleagues from the region to strengthen our connection even further.”

