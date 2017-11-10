Residential care home proposal for KGV site

Outline planning application for the construction of a private residential care home and sheltered accommodation on the site of the ex-King George V hospital and Bishop Healy Home on South Barrack Road have been filed with Town Planning.

The developer, Alfie Bassadone, commissioned architect Ruth Massias Greenberg to draw up the plans for the site. The development will see both the existing building increase by one floor and a new building added onto KGV.

Mr Bassadone told the Chronicle that his “team has worked extremely hard during this initial concept phase to maintain the existing heritage assets of King George V and Bishop Healey in order to rehabilitate both significant historical landmarks.”

“The proposed project retains the natural heritage and ecology of the site, maintaining the distinctive corridor of lush greenery between the buildings and South Barrack Road.”

“We feel this new facility will enhance the area and contribute to the community and social fabric of Gibraltar providing much needed facilities for the elderly community and those who require a level of care,” he added.

