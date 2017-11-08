Record entries for International Art Exhibition

The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition has attracted the highest number of entries in its 44 year history.

In all there are 212 works on display from 129 artists from Gibraltar, Greece and Spain.

The first prize winner of The Gustavo Bacarisas prize was Spanish artist Jaime Velázquez Sánchez for his painting – I think I smell a Rat. He was also the winner of last year’s second prize and grateful for the support he has received from Gibraltar as an artist.

The second prize – the Jacobo Azagury prize – was awarded to local fashion designer and teacher Paul Perez for his work entitled ‘Self portrait’.

Advertisement

The third prize was award to this year’s Berlin exchange art residency artist Shane Dalmedo for her work ‘The last migrant’ which received the Leni Mifsud prize. Shane has also just returned from exhibiting her work at the Bermondsey art space project.

The Ministry of Culture Prize for best young artist was presented to Ethan Pizarro for his work ‘E= MC²‘.

The Rudesindo Mannia Prize for the work on the best Gibraltar theme was presented to another local artist Derek Duarte ‘Tariq Ibn Ziyad’.

On opening the exhibition Culture Minister Steven Linares spoke of being well pleased with the large number of entries from local and international artists, amateur and professional in their field.

Commenting at the Official Opening of the International Art Exhibition, the Hon Steven Linares said: “This exhibition is a unique art event in which we open our borders and welcome artworks from different countries, thus continuing to strengthen the bonds between local and international art communities. I am confident this exhibition will prove to be an inspiring and gratifying experience for all.”

He said that all in Gibraltar should be proud of what has been achieved in the arts and proud of our culture. He spoke of the recent exhibitions in the UK and announced that Gibraltar Cultural Services had more projects for the arts under its belt. So watch this space.

This year’s adjudicator was sculptor Tim Shaw from the Royal Academy who said at the opening he felt the exhibition reflected great artistic talent. But he called on local artists to think of the language of art and take it further and “much wider”.

He also felt that for the exhibition to be truly international the organisers had to attract more artists from beyond our shores and it need to “cast itself out into the world”.

Obviously impressed with the space he described it as both “beautiful and world class”.

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates: Francisco Javier Pèrez Plata ‘Mareoramas’ Conrad Crispin Jones ‘America Wants Me?’ Martha Keywood ‘Life After Dark’ Cervera Santiago ‘Eclipse’ Francisco Julián Delgado Gomez ‘The Rest’

The Exhibition is now open to the public until Saturday 18 of this month between 10.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday. Entrance is free

Advertisement