Police arrest man on suspicion of murder

The husband of a 32-year old woman stabbed to death on Wednesday evening has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

Detectives opened a murder investigation four days ago after Carolina Elizabeth Lishman died from wounds sustained during a violent incident in a flat in Apricot Court, Sir William Jackson Grove.

The 42-year old man arrested today had also sustained stab wounds during the same incident.

The man, who police have identified as Ms Lishman’s husband but have not formally named, is in a critical but stable condition in St Bernard’s Hospital.

“Shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday the 11th of November the 42-year old male was arrested at St Bernard’s Hospital,” a police spokesman said.

“He continues to recover from his injuries and remains under police guard.”

Ms Lishman and the man were both found in the residence bleeding profusely from stab wounds to their torsos after a neighbour raised the alarm at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, detectives said earlier this week.

Both were treated by ambulance crews at the scene and later taken to hospital, but Ms Lishman’s life could not be saved.

Police have now concluded a forensic examination of the residence, which remains sealed off.

Arrangements are being made for a post mortem examination to be carried out by a Home Office-approved forensic pathologist.

The post mortem is likely to be carried out towards the end of next week due to the logistics of arranging for the pathologist to travel to Gibraltar.

The RGP has stressed repeatedly that no one else is being sought in regard to the murder investigation and that there is no risk to the public.

Detectives have appealed for any information, however minor, that may be of use to the investigators.

Persons should contact the RGP Duty Officer through the Command and Dispatch Unit on 00350 20072500.

