Peers press Davis on Rock’s Brexit concerns

Peers on an influential House of Lords committee are pressing the UK Government to explain how it will maintain a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain after Brexit, including protecting the rights of British frontier workers.

This was one of a series of probing questions asking for further details on the UK’s position in respect of Gibraltar and Brexit, ranging from its assessment of how a ‘no deal’ scenario will impact on the Rock, to how the UK will tackle the thorny issue of Spain’s Clause 24 veto.

The questions are outlined in a letter sent last week by Lord Boswell of Aynho, chairman of the House of Lords European Union Committee, to David Davis, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

