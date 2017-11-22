Nicole Torres Byrne is ‘Learner of the year’

The Department of Education has congratulated Nicole Torres Byrne on her Learner of the Year award in this year’s British Association for Supported Employment (BASE) graduation ceremony.

In her role as Supported Internship Coordinator she facilitates assisted employment and work placements for young adults with disabilities.

She has successfully established Gibraltar’s first ever appropriate Supported Employment Service.

In a single year she has formalised the offer to young adults and is currently working to develop supported internship provision for young people in their last year of education.

Minister for Education Professor John Cortes, said it was hugely satisfying to see how a new initiative in such an important area bears fruit.

“I am especially pleased that Nicole’s work has been recognised in this way.”

Working diligently to expand these services her work is proving key to the drive to increase the number of disabled people in employment in Gibraltar, added the department.

