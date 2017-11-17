New recruits for Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Privates Cevin Barton and Harry Higgs from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently had their Passing Out parade after completing the Combat Infantryman’s Course – Line Infantry in Catterick earlier this year.

The course aims to train soldiers progressively in fitness and military skills, both as an individual and as a group in sections and platoons.

Throughout the training, recruits are taught the importance of the values and standards of the British Army: Selfless commitment, Courage, Respect for Others, Loyalty, Integrity and Discipline.

“I joined the Army because I wanted to achieve something in life; I also wanted to challenge myself. The 6 month Combat Infantryman Course in Catterick has made me a better, fitter and more mature individual that I was before I joined. I have also learned a lot about Army life in general, and the discipline it requires. I am now looking forward to joining my Battalion in Gibraltar and get to meet new friends, who I will serve alongside,” said Pte C Barton (20).

In addition to completing the course, Pte Higgs was awarded the Best at Fieldcraft award, an award given for “the Individual who has displayed exceptionally well in all aspects of the course; especially out in the field.”

“I joined the Army because, at home, I wasn’t doing much with my life, and I wanted to change this. I didn’t have money to my name, no qualifications and no driving licence either. Now, thanks to having joined the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, I have a good career, good pay, qualifications both in English and Maths and my driving licence. I am a completely different person having completed my 26 weeks’ course, and I can now call myself a man, thanks to this life changing event. I am now going to enjoy my well-earned leave, and get myself ready for Battalion life,” said Pte Harry Higgs (19).

