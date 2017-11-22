New book on Gibraltar’s national public service broadcaster

George Valarino, the former head of GBC, launched his book ‘This is Gibraltar’ on broadcasting history on the Rock in the presence of the Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez at her parlour in City Hall yesterday.

All proceeds of the book will be donated to the GBC open day fund.

“Valuable moments in our history make the contents on this book, it is a gift to the people of Gibraltar to have these historical events recorded and shared with all of us,” said Mrs Aldorino Lopez.

“I am also humbled to be part of the book and truly grateful for your acknowledgement Mr Valarino,” she added.

Also present at the launch was the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Leader of the Opposition Roy Clinton, previous mayors, GBC staff and fellow authors.

“Researching this book has taken a long time, with interviewing hundreds of people and visiting institutions in Gibraltar including the Gibraltar National Archives, the Garrison Library, GBC and Government services,” he said.

The book has been three years in the making.

He admits that during the three years he had felt like giving up writing but the words of a past GBC chair Joseph Pepe Cortes inspired him to carry on.

“There is never a problem it is a possibility to have a solution”, he said.

“I drew on that phrase and I soldiered on,” he added.

The book is available at the Heritage Trust offices.

