Natwest Island Games 2019 website launched countdown to games begins

With 600 days to go before the Natwest Island Games 2019 in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Island Games Association yesterday marked another key stage in their campaign as the games website was launched.

Chairperson Linda Alvarez, alongside recently appointed Kim Chang, Head of the Games Organisation launched the website – gibraltar2019.com

The high-end graphics site will feature all relevant information for athletes, officials, participants and persons wanting to know about the forthcoming event with easy access.

The website has been created with a view to both promote and inform. The site will also host all the relevant information on schedules, events and results. It is expected to have real-time results during the games themselves.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Linda Alvarez explained how the organisers had already begun with the preparations for the games. From liaising with government departments, to informing the team on key issues relating to the games, to the promotion, logistics and organisation of the whole event.

Already there are plans for the Island Games to take on a broader perspective with plans to transform Casemates Square into a central hub during the games where athletes and visitors will not only see some of the medal presentations taking place but will also enjoy a weeklong of entertainment and cultural events coinciding with the games.

There are plans for a stage to be erected at Casemates providing entertainment in the centre of the city centre.

Logistically the games organisers have also highlighted how they have already been looking at travel arrangements, and even contingency plans for travel to and from Gibraltar.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement