Murder suspect remains in hospital but ‘no longer critical’, police say

A man arrested on suspicion of murder is making progress in hospital and is no longer in a critical condition, police confirmed yesterday as they continued to appeal for information relating to the incident.

The 42-year old man, who police have not formally named, sustained injuries in an incident at a flat in Apricot Court, Sir William Jackson Grove and has remained in hospital under police guard ever since.

Carolina Elizabeth Lishman, 32, died from wounds sustained during the violent incident on Wednesday November 8 and detectives immediately launched a murder investigation.

In a statement yesterday, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed that the man is stable, making progress and no longer in a critical condition.

The RGP reminded the public that no third person is being sought with regard to this inquiry.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have any information, however minor, that they think may be of use to the investigators to contact the RGP Duty Officer through the Command and Dispatch Unit on 00350 20072500

