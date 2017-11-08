Murder investigation under way after woman dies in stabbing incident

Police have opened a murder investigation after a 32-year old woman died after sustaining stab wounds in an incident in which a man also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the incident in a flat in Apricot Court in Sir William Jackson Grove at 6.30pm and found the woman and a man in his early 40s inside the flat.

Both had serious stab wounds and were treated at the scene by members of the GHA ambulance service before being taken to St Bernard’s hospital.

Despite efforts by medical staff, the woman’s life could not be saved.

Advertisement

She was named by police as Carolina Elizabeth Lishman, aged 32.

The man, who has not been named, remains in critical condition at St Bernard’s hospital.

Police said that at present they were not looking for any other person in connection to the incident.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police wants to reassure the public in general, and the residents of Sir William Jackson Grove in particular, that there is no danger to the public,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Members of the RGP’s Crime and Protective Services Division have been recalled and a murder investigation has been instigated with a crime scene investigation being conducted at the residence.”

“The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer.”

Police are also appealing for anyone who may have any information, however minor, that they think may be of use to the investigators to contact the RGP Duty Officer through the Command and Dispatch Unit on 00350 20072500.

Advertisement