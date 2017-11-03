More than £75,000 raised in 2017 Relay for Life

Cancer Research Relay For Life Gibraltar this year raised a record breaking £75,600.43p. The 24 hour relay also broke its own record in the number of cancer survivors who walked in the first lap at the start with a total of 96 survivors turning up to participate and support the event.

“The record breaking figure and number of participants and survivors surpassed all expectations,” said the organisers as they confirmed the final sum yesterday.

This year is a special year for the Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research on the Rock as it celebrates its 50th anniversary year with a number of events expected in December.

The Relay for Life held every other year at the Victoria Stadium was organised September and saw over 1200 people take part. There were 79 teams in all entered for the 24 hour overnight event.

“96 Cancer Survivors were also present as Guests of Honour for the first lap, started off by Miss Gibraltar Jodie Garcia, which proved to be a particularly poignant moment,” added the organisers.

As always there was a constant stream of spectators who attended throughout the weekend to witness and support the efforts of all the participants committed to the event helping to raise funds and awareness.

“All these people played their own part in ensuring the event’s success and ultimately this has enabled us to collectively accomplish such a positive outcome.”

One of the highlights of the weekend was the Candle of Hope Ceremony just after sunset. It was again a very touching occasion with over 900 dedicated candle bags lit up on the stands and around the track “evoking strong emotions and setting the mood for the whole event”.

The organising committee has thanked everyone who attended, participated, assisted and supported Relay For Life Gibraltar in many different ways.

“This clearly demonstrates a clear determination by our community to work towards eradicating cancer from our lives. There are a great number of people to thank, many of whom have given up their time, raised and donated money to help make this Relay the success it has been and without them this would certainly not have been possible,” added the committee.

