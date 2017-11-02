Local artist launches new colouring book

Local artist Ernest Mesilio has created another colouring book, with this year’s theme being images of Gibraltar.

The success of Mr Mesilio’s first book last year, in which he raised money for Calpe House, prompted him to publish another book to raise money for local charities.

There are 50 drawings with scenes ranging from no6 Convent Place, Ragged Staff Gates, and the cable car to the Rock itself.

Each book costs £12 and copies are available via contacting Vivien Mesilio on Facebook or on 20073543/5600340.

Some copies will be sold at various outlets in town once arrangements have been finalised.

Only 300 copies have been printed.

