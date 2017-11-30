Linares briefs Helen Clark on Gib issues

The Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport, Steven Linares, met Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and the former Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, at a Commonwealth Local Government Forum recently held in Malta.

Ms Clark was recently recently named the world’s third most influential woman by the internet encyclopaedia Richtopia.com.

Mr Linares updated her on Gibraltar’s situation on Brexit and the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination.

During the conference, he also met with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland where they both discussed the involvement of the Overseas Territories such as Gibraltar with the Commonwealth generally.

During the 2017 Commonwealth Local Government Conference Mr Linares was nominated by the members of the European region to be an alternate member to the Minister of the Local Government of Malta.

“I am honoured to have been nominated and selected as a representative for the European region as an alternate member to the Minister of Malta. This means that Gibraltar will now be part of the board and a decision maker of the Commonwealth Local Government Forum,” said Mr Linares.

The board has members and alternate members from all the regions of the Commonwealth, Asia, Africa, Australasia, the Americas and the Caribbean. All alternate members are eligible to attend and participate fully in all board meetings.

