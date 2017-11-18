Kishin Alwani marks 80th birthday with £1m philanthropic donation

As he turned 80 this week, local businessman Kishin Alwani marked the occasion by rebranding The Alwani Trust into The Alwani Foundation – and funding it with a one million pound donation.

At a cocktail reception on Thursday evening, Mr Alwani also presented a total of £25,000 to five local charities.

The rebranding of the trust has allowed for the setting up of a new advisory board made up of Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Bishop Carmelo Zammit.

Mr Picardo commended Mr Alwani at the reception, which was held at Grand Battery, and congratulated him for his charitable endeavours.

“He is now more of a philanthropist than the businessman and investor that we remember,” Mr Picardo said.

He added: “Kishin is demonstrating to us what he believes is going to add great value to the community. The donation of £1m to the foundation I think is something that must be recognised as probably the largest philanthropic donation in the history of Gibraltar by a local foundation and local benefactor.”

