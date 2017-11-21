New knights and dames for Holy Sepulchre order on the Rock

The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem has been around since 1099 and was first established on the Rock in 1985 by the Archbishop Michael Bowen as a Magistral Delegation.

It was later approved by Rome that it should become a Lieutenancy.

On Saturday at an investiture ceremony at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned the Grand Master of the Order Edwin Cardinal O’Brien installed the Bishop of Gibraltar, Bishop Carmel Zammit as the latest Grand Prior of the local Lieutenancy of the Order on the Rock.

He also invested him as a member of the Order together with four new knights and one dame.

Edwin Cardinal O’Brien represents the Pope and runs the Order on his behalf.

Gibraltarians have enjoyed being knights and dames of this noble Order for over 30 years.

The Lieutenancy of Gibraltar currently has 30 members who contribute to the upkeep and maintenance of the Holy Places in the Holy Land.

The new knights invested on Saturday were Richard Azzopardi, Franco Cassar, Christopher Cortes and Derek Duo. The new dame is Lucy Felipes.

A spokesperson said it was an honour for Gibraltar to be a part of this Order and to contribute to the upkeep of the Holy Places – the Holy Sepulchre, the site of the Crucifixion, Bethlehem, Catholic schools and seminaries among other important places.

