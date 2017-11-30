Interpol training for local officers

Detective Inspector John Field of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Detective Constable Karl Walsh of the Gibraltar Defence Police and Customs Officer Dominic Lopez of HM Customs have been certified as National Central Bureau (NCB) officials.

Their certification followed an intensive 20 hour course delivered through the INTERPOL Global Learning Centre.

“The course provided a very good insight into how INTERPOL functions, facilitating international police cooperation and the procedures to follow when dealing with international arrest warrants,” said a statement from the three organisations.

It is the first time that local officers have been accredited using INTERTPOL’s new e-learning system.

Gibraltar joined INTERPOL in 1965 and forms part of the UK Bureau as a Sub Bureau where it plays a modest, but important role in tackling transnational crime.

“In this year’s General Assembly in Beijing, that was attended by the Commissioner of Police and Detective Chief Inspector Lopez , Matthew Burton the Head of the UK NCB said that he values the contribution and commitment to INTERPOL demonstrated by the representatives of the Gibraltar Sub-Bureau,” the statement added.

