In support of International Men’s Day

Westside celebrated International Men’s Day yesterday with an event to raise funds and awareness of Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Samaritans.

This is the second year that the students of Westside showed support for IMD.

“We have been leading on gender equality issues at Westside for the last three or four years focusing on International Day of the Girl Child and International Women’s Day. Those have been very successful and a lot of our focus on those days have been gender equality. Therefore we have to address issues that dealt with men,” said event organiser Marlene Dalli.

“If we want to live in a society that is more equal more socially fair then we have to include men in the conversation and we have to focus on issues that primarily effect men. Issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention,” she added.

The pupils baked a wide variety of cakes, scones and other treats and sold these alongside badges and magnets promoting the fact it was International Men’s Day – which fell on Sunday 19.

There was a stall which had a selection of items emblazed with Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar which people could buy for a donation and an area which provided information regarding the Samaritans.

“The girls are very open to most initiatives and I think they enjoy and relish the opportunity to take part in something active and something productive and something that is socially meaningful. We have increasing numbers of male students in our student body and therefore it was logical and rational to begin to focus on issues that affect part of our student body,” said Ms Dalli.

Attending the celebration on behalf of the Government was the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento and the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes.

