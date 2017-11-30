GSD leadership contest enters final stage

The GSD leadership election campaign will come to an end tonight as members vote for their new leader, with the party’s executive having already cast their ballots last night.

The election, which was triggered by the resignation of Daniel Feetham last July, is being contested by two candidates, Keith Azopardi and interim leader Roy Clinton.

Votes cast by party members will account for 60% of the leadership ballot, with the balance held by the GSD executive.

Around 30 of the party’s executive members, its MPs and life members cast their vote in a secret ballot at GSD headquarters last night.

Mr Azopardi was first to address these members before fielding questions followed by Mr Clinton.

Members then took to a separate room to cast their vote.

The result of this ballot is not yet known even to members of the executive as the votes will only be counted alongside the main count tonight.

Former government minister and GSD MP Jaime Netto has been appointed to oversee the count at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Proceedings begin at 7pm when Mr Clinton will address members followed by Mr Azopardi, with voting expected to get underway as from 8pm.

The two candidates, who both boast firm political pedigrees and long associations with the party, have led quite different campaigns since the process began in earnest in October.

