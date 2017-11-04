Graduation ceremony for proud GHA nurses

The GHA School of Health Studies yesterday awarded certificates to 21 employees on completion of their respective qualifications.

A total of 14 graduates completed the Adult Nursing programme and seven achieved a degree in Health Care Practice.

The degree courses have seen the students undertake examinations, pass assessments and learn clinical skills that are essential when working within health services.

The graduation ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, saw four students achieve first class honours in adult nursing.

Advertisement

Over the past three years the nurses have worked towards these certificates that will aid them in progressing in their careers.

“Nurses are the engine of any health care service and of the Gibraltar Health Authority,” said Health Minister Neil Costa as he congratulated the graduates.

He added the Government and the GHA is totally committed to ensure that the quality of nursing standards is kept high.

“Today is a moment to reflect the great effort that you have made whilst you have been studying,” he said.

“This will be to ensure you are providing safe, effective, highly qualified and compassionate care. This is a day for celebration for all of you. You should all be very proud indeed that you have achieved and obtained your degrees.”

“You should be proud that in no doubt you will make all the difference to the patients in our health services.”

Executive Dean and Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Andy Kent, from Kingston University and St George’s University said this was an emotional event and congratulated the graduates.

“We selected you because we believed you to be the right people because of your values and how you would make us proud,” Professor Kent told the graduates.

“That hope has come through and you have demonstrated you are the right people who will make a difference to this extraordinary place.”

The Principal of the School of Health Studies, Dr Ron Coram, presented the School of Health Studies awards.

‘”This is a challenging and demanding degree, from a number of perspectives; it is emotionally, intellectually and physically taxing,” Dr Coram said.

“The School of Health Studies and our clinical partners have provided students with the support that they require to be successful in their academic and practice undertakings.”

Head of the School of Health Studies, Professor Ian Peate, commended the school for having established a record of producing competent and confident practitioners.

“We work very closely with our clinical colleagues who help to ensure that students are offered support to complete their studies and to gain as much experience as possible in all fields of nursing,” Mr Peate said.

Advertisement