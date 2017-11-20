Govt set to publish ‘Heritage and Antiquities’ act this month

Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes revealed last week at the annual general meeting of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust that “the long awaited” Heritage and Antiquities Act will be published later this month.

“I trust it will satisfy all the stakeholders and will help preserve our heritage assets even more,” said Dr Cortes at a well-attended meeting at the Trust premises.

One important benefit to this act, he said, was that “the schedule of all listed monuments and buildings will now be available electronically”.

The schedule will be a “work in progress” and in future will include listed buildings and monuments that are in both public and private land.

He also emphasised The Act would became a valuable plan in development and planning on the Rock.

Dr Cortes also announced the city walls would soon see the commencement of programme of works on the city gates and walls to ensure their continued integrity. This would also see the removal of vegetation, he added.

“Planning for this has taken a long time because it required specialist input from restorers, but we have what I think is an exciting plan of action until the end of this financial year and we propose to have more of the same for the next year,” he added confirming the works would start in the next couple of weeks.

In addition to the remedial works the Government, he said, was also looking at a “proper maintenance programme” for Gibraltar’s heritage assets.

He further announced Government would soon he advertising the post of Government archaeologist following the departure of Dr Kevin Lane.

